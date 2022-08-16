Thailand’s restive south hit by wave of arson and bombings

HAT YAI, Thailand (AP) — A wave of arson and bombing attacks overnight hit Thailand’s southernmost provinces, which for almost two decades have been the scene of an active Muslim separatist insurgency. A military spokesman said Wednesday at least 17 attacks occurred in Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala provinces, mostly at convenience stores and gas stations. Three civilians were reported injured. There have been no claims of responsibility. More than 7,300 people have been killed since the insurgency began in 2004 in the three provinces, the only ones with Muslim majorities in Buddhist-dominated Thailand. Attacks have also taken place in neighboring Songkhla province.

