2 sailboats carrying dozens of migrants reach Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say two sailboats carrying dozens of migrants have arrived on a southern Greek island early, with the first running aground on rocks. Nobody was reported injured or missing. The coast guard said the first sailboat, which ran aground on the southern coast of Kythera early Wednesday, was carrying 97 people, 93 of them from Afghanistan, three from Turkey and one from Pakistan. The exact number of people on the second boat was not immediately known. The most common sea route for asylum-seekers from the Middle East, Asia and Africa has been from Turkey to the nearby Greek islands in the Aegean Sea. But many are now attempting the much longer route directly to Italy, skirting around Greece.

