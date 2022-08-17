5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa

ROSSIE, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa woman has died after being attacked by her five Great Danes. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said a man found a woman in a ditch in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn’t get close to her because of several large dogs. KTIV-TV reports the man reported what he found and deputies determined the woman was dead. She was identified as 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe, of Rossie. The state medical examiner said Wednesday that Kiepe died of multiple dog bites. An investigation determined Kiepe’s Great Danes caused her death. Kiepe lived at a farm near where her body was found. The sheriff’s office said the dogs were euthanized.

