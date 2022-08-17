Ex-Indiana top lawyer brushes off groping case in House bid

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is dismissing as “old news” the question of whether allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a 2018 party could hurt his chances of replacing Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski following her death in a highway crash. Hill is the most prominent of the dozen candidates who met Wednesday’s deadline to enter the Republican caucus to pick Walorski’s replacement on the November election ballot in northern Indiana’s solidly GOP 2nd Congressional District. Hill denied wrongdoing but the state Supreme Court ordered a 30-day suspension of his law license. Hill tells WISH-TV that the allegations are old news and that the district needs “somebody who’s a fighter.”

