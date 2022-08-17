Fire hits vacant Grossinger’s hotel, once a Catskills jewel

LIBERTY, N.Y. (AP) — A fire consumed a building at the site of the long-closed Grossinger’s resort, once among the most storied and glamorous hotels in New York’s Catskills. The fire broke out Tuesday evening in a three-and-half story building on the old hotel property. The cause was under investigation. In its heyday after World War II, Grossinger’s drew hundreds of thousands of vacationers a year, most of them Jewish. The resort had a 27-hole golf course, indoor and outdoor pools, a nightclub, two kosher kitchens and a 1,500-seat dining room. It has been cited as an inspiration for the 1987 movie “Dirty Dancing.”

