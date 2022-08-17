German leader condemns Abbas’ ’50 Holocausts’ remark

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s chancellor says that he was “disgusted by the outrageous remarks” made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Berlin, accusing Israel of committing “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians over the years. Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said that “for us Germans in particular, any relativization of the singularity of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable. I condemn any attempt to deny the crimes of the Holocaust.” Abbas’s remarks were met with strong condemnation by leaders across Israel’s political spectrum, with Israel’s caretaker prime minister, Yair Lapid, calling the comments “not only a moral disgrace, but a monstrous lie.”

