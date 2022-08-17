Israel closes Palestinian rights groups it labeled terrorist
By JALAL HASSAN and FARES AKRAM
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israel has raided the offices of several Palestinian advocacy groups it had previously designated as terrorist organizations. The groups said Thursday that troops sealed entrance doors and left notices declaring them closed. Israel has claimed some of these groups had ties to the militant Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a claim the groups denied. Rights defenders have described Israel’s moves against the groups as part of a decades-long crackdown on political activists in the occupied territories.