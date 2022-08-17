Israel, Turkey to exchange ambassadors in diplomatic reset

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Turkey will restore full diplomatic relations and dispatch ambassadors for the first time in years, the latest step in months of reconciliation between the two countries. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said on Wednesday that they would exchange ambassadors and consuls general as part of an ongoing rapprochement. The two countries, once friendly, had a more than decade-long falling out, but earlier this year Israel and Turkey began a process of mending ties. Israel’s caretaker prime minister, Yair Lapid, said the resumption of relations is “an important asset for regional stability and very important economic news for the citizens of Israel.”

