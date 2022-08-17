Kansas City mayor sues Missouri over police funding law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is suing the state of Missouri over a new law requiring the city to increase funding for its police department. The lawsuit filed Wednesday is the latest step in a long-running disagreement between mostly GOP state lawmakers and Kansas City officials over police funding. Earlier this year, the Missouri Legislature passed a law requiring the city to increase its funding for the police department from 20% of its general revenue to 25%. Missourians will vote in November on a proposed constitutional amendment that will address concerns that the new law violates a constitutional restriction on unfunded state-mandated budget increases for cities.

