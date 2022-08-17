Man dies in shootout with would-be robber in Alabama woods

ASHLAND, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida college student exploring the east Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Adam Simjee was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest on Sunday. Two women were charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery in the holdup. The sheriff’s office says Simjee and his girlfriend were exploring the forest when a woman flagged them down for help with her car. The woman then pulled a gun and fatally shot Simjee in a confrontation that left her with multiple wounds. Authorities say the women may have been living “off the grid” in the forest.

