Nevada gov vows to codify order protecting patients into law

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said that he would seek to codify in law an order he signed that protects in-state abortion providers and out-of-state patients next legislative session if he wins re-election. The announcement came in the side lounge of a Reno coffee and wine shop on Wednesday, where he hosted a panel of obstetrician-gynecologists, medical students and reproductive rights advocates to discuss their plans to protect abortion access, as reproductive rights have become central to his re-election campaign in the key swing state and that of Democrats nationwide. He said: “Governors are the last line of defense in protecting reproductive freedoms,” adding “The buck stops with us.”

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

