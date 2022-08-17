Randy Rainbow, master satirist, vies with Goliaths for Emmy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Randy Rainbow has built a career on his musical parody videos, and he’s up for his fourth Emmy nomination. But his competition in the short-form variety series category includes heavyweights James Corden, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers. Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” has nabbed the award the past three years. Rainbow says it’s an honor to be nominated along with Corden. But he also jokes that TV academy voters could throw the award to “the little guy” once in a while. Rainbow, who pokes fun at politicians in his YouTube show, is on a national concert tour scheduled through December. The Emmys are Sept. 12.

