Russian spacewalk cut short by bad battery in cosmonaut suit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Russian spacewalk has been cut short because of a bad battery in a cosmonaut’s suit. Mission Control outside Moscow ordered Oleg Artemyev back into the International Space Station when his battery voltage dropped suddenly Wednesday, barely two hours into the spacewalk. He hurried back to the airlock and hooked his suit to station power. His spacewalking partner, Denis Matveev, remained outside for another hour, before he, too, was ordered back in. NASA says neither man was ever in any danger. The spacewalk _ involving work on a new European robot arm _ was supposed to last more than six hours.

