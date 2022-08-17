US officials warn of uptick in weapons smuggled to Haiti

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. investigators say they’ve spotted an uptick in the amount and caliber of weapons being smuggled from Florida to Haiti in recent months. The Miami Homeland Security Investigations office said agents are boosting efforts to stop the illicit weapons flow, noting rising gang violence around Haiti’s capital. Special agent in charge Anthony Salisbury said the guns seized include a .50 caliber rifle that military snipers use and machine guns. Agents say they’ve noticed an increase in both they caliber and volume of the weapons. Gang wars have intensified in recent weeks in Haiti with gangs setting fire to a church and a courthouse, among other steps.

