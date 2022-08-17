Vegas man faces death penalty in boy’s body-in-freezer case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for a Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and hiding the body in a freezer. Police found the boy’s remains when the boy’s sister gave notes to her teacher saying her mother was being held captive at the man’s home. Thirty six-year-old Brandon Toseland has been jailed since his arrest in February and his trial is set for December. Prosecutors declined comment Tuesday about a notice of intent filed this month to seek the death penalty. Toseland’s defense attorney didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. The Clark County coroner says the boy died of blunt force injuries.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.