Chicago cop charged, allegedly pinned boy while off-duty
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — A Chicago police sergeant has been charged in an off-duty incident in which he allegedly pinned down a 14-year-old suburban Chicago boy and pressed a knee to his back after suspecting him of stealing his son’s bicycle. Park Ridge police said Thursday that Sgt. Michael Vitellaro faces charges of official misconduct and aggravated battery in connection with the July incident. The 49-year-old officer Vitellaro surrendered Thursday to Park Ridge police and was taken to the Cook County courthouse in Skokie to await a bond hearing. The charges stem from a July 1 incident where the boy was out with friends in Park Ridge.