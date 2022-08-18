Climate protesters target the Vatican’s Laocoon statue

ROME (AP) — Italian environmental activists have staged a second museum protest in as many months. They glued their hands Thursday to the base of one of the Vatican Museums’ most important ancient sculptures, the Laocoon. The statue wasn’t damaged, said the environmental group Last Generation. Vatican gendarmes removed the three protesters and they were processed at an Italian police station. It wasn’t clear if Vatican criminal prosecutors would eventually take up the case since they have jurisdiction. The protesters are demanding the Italian government increase its use of solar and wind power and stop exploring for natural gas and reopening old coal mines in Italy.

