Dubai court finds mishandled peroxide caused 2021 port blast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Dubai court has found that a cargo ship’s mishandled peroxide caused an explosion at the city-state’s busy Jebel Ali port in 2021, a blast felt through the emirate. That’s according to a report on Thursday by Abu Dhabi’s English-language newspaper The National. The Dubai Misdemeanor Court sentenced five crew members on board the vessel to one-month suspended prison sentences and fined them 100,000 dirhams, or about $27,000, for not caring for the cargo and allowing fumes to build up. Five other companies also have been fined the same amount each over their role in the blast. The July 7, 2021, explosion unleashed a shock wave through the city of Dubai. Prosecutors say the blast injured five people.

