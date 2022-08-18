EU hosts crisis Serbia-Kosovo meeting amid soaring tensions

BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are meeting in Brussels for another European Union-mediated attempt to resolve lingering issues between two wartime rivals that have spiked tensions in the Balkans. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell spoke before the meeting Thursday between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti. Borrell said that “recent tensions in the north of Kosovo have demonstrated yet again that it is time to move forward towards full normalization” of relations. Kosovo is a former province of Serbia, which has refused to recognize the country’s 2008 declaration of independence. There are some fears that Russia could encourage Serbia into an armed intervention in northern Kosovo where minority Serbs live that would destabilize the Balkans.

