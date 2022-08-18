Famed Iran art museum closes to deal with insect infestation
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Tehran’s contemporary art museum has issued an apology for temporarily closing to handle a pest infestation. The infestation raised concerns after footage of insects scuttling across world-famous work spread widely on social media. Insects, which may attack and eat away at paintings, pose a serious threat to the American and European minimalist masterpieces now on display for the first time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution ousted Iran’s Western-backed monarchy. A video went viral earlier this week showing two paper-eating silverfish squirming under the glass of a celebrated photograph. The museum said on Wednesday it would close for two days to deal with the problem.