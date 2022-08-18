FEMA declares new strategy to engage Native American tribes

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has developed a new strategy to better engage with hundreds of Native American tribes facing climate change-related disasters. The agency announced plans Thursday to include the 574 federally recognized tribal nations in discussions about possible future dangers from climate change. FEMA has earmarked $50 million in grants for tribes pursuing ways to ease burdens related to extreme weather. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell says tribal communities across the country are facing increased threats as a direct result of climate change, from changing sea levels to more floods and wildfires.

