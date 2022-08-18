Int’l envoy reacts angrily to Bosnia voting law accusations

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The international envoy tasked with overseeing a 1995 peace agreement for Bosnia has raised eyebrows with angry comments about the country’s political leaders. Christian Schmidt became the international high representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina a year ago. He previously indicated he would consider imposing election law changes if Bosnia’s ethnic leaders continued failing in that task. The threat prompted the political leaders of the country’s three main ethnic groups to accuse Schmidt of planning changes that would undermine their constituencies. On Wednesday, Schmidt reacting furiously to a reporter’s question about those accusations. He shouted “Rubbish, full rubbish” and alleged the leaders were playing “political games” at the expense of the population.

