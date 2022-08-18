Lawyer’s group text causes 2nd Florida murder case mistrial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Look closely at who’s included in your group chats. A prosecutor in Florida complained in a group text about a judge’s ruling in a murder case. The judge then declared a mistrial because as a former prosecutor, he was among those who received the message. Lawyers in criminal cases are prohibited from talking with the judge if the other side isn’t included. It’s the second mistrial caused by a prosecutor’s mistake for Corey Gorden. He’s accused of killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 2015. Gordon’s defense now wants the case to be dismissed altogether.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.