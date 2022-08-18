Morocco: 13 migrants sent to prison for Spain crossing bid

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A Moroccan court has sentenced 13 migrants to two and a half years in prison over a mass attempt to scale the border fence separating Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Melilla. Most were from Sudan. The decision was the latest and toughest ruling handed down after dozens of people were arrested for the June 24 crossing attempt. At least 23 died in what Moroccan authorities called a stampede as hundreds of people stormed the fence in a desperate bid to reach Europe. The Moroccan Association for Human Rights described Wednesday’s ruling as a “very harsh verdict” targeting asylum seekers.

