Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese official says that the death toll from seasonal floods has risen to 77 with 14,500 homes destroyed. Brig. Gen. Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, spokesman for Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense told The Associated Press on Thursday that the provinces most affected were North Kordofan, Jazira, South Kordofan, South Darfur and River Nile. Sudan’s rainy season usually starts in May and lasts until September, with floods peaking in August and September.

