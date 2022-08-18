Trains paralyzed again in UK as unions stage fresh strikes

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of train workers in Britain have begun a fresh round of strikes that is paralyzing rail services across the country. Only around one in five trains was running across the U.K. as a result of Thursday’s walkout by union members in an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions. A strike planned for Friday is expected to affect the London Underground subway network and bus service in the city. A walkout set for Saturday will disrupt national train services again. Union leader Mick Lynch says rail workers and other public employees are struggling to cope with soaring food and fuel prices. The country’s inflation rate jumped to a new 40-year high of 10.1% in July.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.