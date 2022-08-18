WVa deputy charged with violating suspect’s civil rights

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia sheriff’s deputy has been charged with a federal civil rights violation after he allegedly punched and pepper sprayed a suspect. Authorities say Monongalia County Deputy Lance Kuretza was arrested Thursday. He also is accused of writing a false report on the January 2018 incident. According to the indictment, Kuretza subjected the suspect to excessive force by punching and elbowing him in the face. After the suspect was handcuffed, he was hit and pepper-sprayed. On his report, Kuretza claimed he used pepper spray before the suspect was handcuffed. The deputy’s report also omitted documentation of force used after the suspect was handcuffed.

