Finnish PM defends dancing, takes drug test to clear herself

COPENHAGEN. Denmark (AP) — Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has taken a drug test “for her own legal protection” after a video was leaked of her at her private party dancing and lip-syncing. She defended her actions, saying she drank alcohol at a party with friends but did not do any drugs. Results are expected in about a week. A video posted Thursday shows six people dancing and lip-syncing, including Marin. Marin said Friday she didn’t have any government meetings that weekend and “I had sometime off and I spent it with my friends. And I didn’t do anything illegal.” The video was leaked a day after Finland decided to limit the number of visas issued to Russians beginning Sept. 1

