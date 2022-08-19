Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police are trying to determine a motive in three seemingly random shootings along an interstate highway in Alabama and Georgia that left a motorist critically wounded. The man was arrested without incident with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and a large number of weapons in his white Cadillac Fleetwood. The suspect, 39-year-old Jerel Raphael Brown, of Montgomery, Alabama, is being held without bond on attempted murder and other charges as authorities search his digital footprint for clues. No attorney was listed in his court record.

