Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials in Yellowstone National Park say part of a foot found in a hot spring in the southern part of the park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death. Park officials don’t believe foul play was involved. The park reported that an employee found part of a human foot in a shoe floating in Abyss Pool on Tuesday. News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to come forward and report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on Aug. 11. Abyss Pool is a 53-foot-deep hot spring west of the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake.

By AMY BETH HANSON and THOMAS PEIPERT Associated Press

