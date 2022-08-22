Area near Ukraine nuclear plant hit again despite US pleas

NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — There are new claims of Russian shelling close to the Zaporizhzhya facilities. They came Monday only hours after international pleas to spare the area around Ukraine’s main nuclear plant from attacks. Nikopol is on the the opposite bank of the Dnieper River and about 6 miles downstream from the plant and came under fire three times during the night from rockets and mortars. Ukraine media are reporting that four people were wounded. Reports of sustained shelling in and around the facilities further highlight the dangers of a war that will hit the half-year mark on Wednesday.

