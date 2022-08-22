Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities believe a body found in a Northern California reservoir is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground two weeks ago. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon has told a press conference Monday that the body has not been identified but it is believed to be Rodni. Volunteer divers with a group called Adventures with Purpose announced Sunday that they found the girl’s body inside her car, under about 14 feet of water in the Prosser Reservoir, not far from the campground. The teen was reported missing on Aug. 6 and extensive searches were conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies, including dive teams and aircraft.

