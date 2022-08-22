Officials: Landslide at Shiite shrine in Iraq kills 7

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say a landslide collapsed the ceiling of a Shiite shrine in central Iraq over the weekend and killed at least seven people, including a child. Rescuers were still trying to remove the rubble and search for survivors on Monday. The landslide struck the Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine near the holy city of Karbala, south of Baghdad, on Saturday. Iraq’s civil defense says it struck the ceiling of the shrine, which lies in a natural depression, causing it to cave in and dumping a stream of rock and mud inside the structure. Among the dead were four women, two men and a child. The civil defense says it rescued six people.

