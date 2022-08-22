Son of ex-Alaska lawmaker faces charges in father’s death

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The son of a former Alaska lawmaker faces charges of manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of his father, former state Rep. Dean Westlake. That’s according to charging documents filed by the state Department of Law. Tallon Westlake was arrested over the weekend. An online court records system did not show an attorney Monday morning who could speak on his behalf. According to the documents, Dean Westlake’s girlfriend owned the property where Tallon Westlake was staying, and police in interviews with her and Dean Westlake’s daughter said Tallon Westlake had not been paying rent. Dean Westlake, who was living in Fairbanks, planned to evict him.

