US: Russia looks to step up hits on Ukraine infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. State Department has issued a security alert warning that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities. The State Department issued the alert Monday after the U.S. intelligence community declassified a finding that determined that Russia would take such action, according to a U.S. official familiar with the intelligence. The official was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The new intelligence comes as Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine will hit the six-month mark Wednesday, which coincides with Ukraine’s independence day from Soviet Union rule.

