What’s the ‘speech or debate’ clause cited in Georgia probe?

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is citing the “speech or debate” clause of the Constitution as he tries to avoid testifying before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others tried to illegally influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants to ask the South Carolina Republican about two phone calls they say he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks after the 2020 general election. Graham’s attorneys have argued that the calls were made as part of his legislative duties. The legal back-and-forth has already delayed his testimony, which had been set for Tuesday.

By KATE BRUMBACK and MEG KINNARD Associated Press

