Connecticut man pleads guilty to crime related to Jan. 6

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who had secret security clearance at submarine builder General Dynamics Electric Boat has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Twenty-five-year-old Jeremy K. Baouche of New London, Connecticut, pleaded guilty during a federal court proceeding Thursday to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The offense has a maximum prison sentence of six months. Baouche was originally charged with multiple crimes for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 10, 2023. A message was left seeking comment with his federal public defender.

