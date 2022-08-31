California may add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is moving to add wine and distilled spirits containers to its struggling recycling program. But consumer advocates say the measure also includes too many giveaways to big corporations. Adding wine and spirits would bring nearly $18 million more annually to the state’s recycling fund starting in 2024, along with annual costs topping $6 million. It’s also giving beverage dealers another option to collect empty bottles and cans. But critics say the measure advancing Wednesday would give away nearly $400 million over the next five years to corporations they say don’t need the incentives.

