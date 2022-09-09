Abortion leaders gather in California to talk strategy
By SOPHIE AUSTIN and ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Planned Parenthood leaders from across the country are meeting in California to discuss how to defend abortion rights. Leaders from 24 states met Friday in Sacramento. Their goal is to create a blueprint for protecting abortion rights now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. The meeting comes as Californians prepare to vote on adding abortion rights to their state constitution. But replicating California’s abortion rights successes in other states and at the federal level will be difficult. California is dominated by Democrats who support abortion rights. Congress is closely divided. Opponents of abortion have also mobilized nationally.