Man charged with murder in Minnesota shooting that killed 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Minneapolis man with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright shot and killed 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 42-year-old Cory Freeman, and 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding inside a St. Paul duplex. A man and woman were found outside with gunshot wounds, and another man hid under a couch during the Sept. 4 shooting. The man who was injured told police he believed Wright was a heroin dealer who shot people he thought were snitching on him. Wright was arrested in Chicago and will make a court appearance after he is extradited to Minnesota.

