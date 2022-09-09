Suspect in Wisconsin parade attack withdraws insanity plea

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year withdrew his insanity plea Friday. Forty-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. appeared in Waukesha County Circuit Court where he’s facing nearly 80 charges in the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Brooks had changed his not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in June. He didn’t explain his decision to drop the insanity plea to the judge.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.