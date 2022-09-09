Trains collide in Croatia, causing deaths and injuries

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian authorities say a passenger train and freight train have collided, and several people are dead or injured. Police say the collision happened around 9.30 p.m. Friday near the town of Novska, which is close to Croatia’s border with Bosnia. Police say emergency teams have been sent to the site and a rescue operation is underway. Police have offered no further details, but Croatian media say the passenger train crashed into a stopped freight train. The reports say one of the trains overturned in the collision.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.