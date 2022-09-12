Trump’s lawyers call Mar-a-Lago probe ‘misguided’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump say a criminal investigation into the presence of top-secret information has “spiraled out of control. They urged a judge Monday to leave in place a directive that temporarily halted core aspects of the Justice Department’s probe. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon last week granted the Trump team’s request for the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago last month, and prohibited for now the department from examining the documents for investigative purposes. Trump’s lawyers said in their own motion Monday that the order was a “sensible preliminary step towards restoring order from chaos.”

