UN says Taliban have harassed its Afghan female employees

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has accused Taliban authorities of harassing its Afghan female employees. A statement Monday urged local officials to respect all its staff. It added that three Afghan women working for the U.N. were recently detained briefly and questioned by “armed security agents”. A statement released by the Taliban late Monday evening denied that local authorities had “detained” any U.N. employees. The statement added in southern Kandahar province authorities had stopped a group of women, but when they realized they were U.N. employees, stopped questioning them.

