William Klein, American photographer in Paris, dies at 96

PARIS (AP) — William Klein, an American photographer whose innovative portraiture style strongly influenced fashion and street photography in the 20th century, has died in Paris. His son said Klein died Saturday at 96. A New York City native, Klein served in Europe with the U.S. Army during World War II. He moved to Paris to study painting under the G.I. Bill. He turned to photography in the 1950s, worked for Vogue and published a groundbreaking photo diary of street life in New York. He was also a noted filmmaker, producing several documentary and feature films on the fashion industry, the war in Vietnam and famed boxer Muhammed Ali.

