Death toll from overnight bombing in Pakistan rises to 8

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say the death toll has risen to eight from an overnight roadside bombing that targeted an anti-Taliban elder’s vehicle. Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for the explosion. On Wednesday, Saeed Khan, a senior police official in Swat, said Idrees Khan, was traveling in the area when the roadside bomb hit his vehicle. Saeed Khan said initial reports suggested five people died in the bombing. However, he said, eight people, including two policemen, were killed in the attack. The Pakistani Taliban have been holding peace talks since May, but isolated militant attacks and security raids on militant hideouts have continued.

