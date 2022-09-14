Airstrikes kill 10 in Ethiopia’s Tigray capital
By CARA ANNA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two airstrikes have hit the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, killing 10 people, according to the director of a hospital. He told The Associated Press that three of the victims need urgent major surgery but there is a shortage of medicines. A second doctor told the AP the fatalities occurred in the second strike. The death toll could climb as more patients reach the hospital, a third doctor said. Several airstrikes have hit Mekele since fighting resumed between Tigray forces and Ethiopia’s government in late August, shattering a period of relative calm since late March.