Arizona GOP candidates appeal ruling against hand counts

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state are appealing a federal judge’s ruling dismissing their lawsuit seeking to require ballots in November’s election to be counted by hand. Lawyers representing governor candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem filed a notice Wednesday saying they would ask the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive their lawsuit. The pair’s lawsuit repeated unfounded allegations that vote-counting machines are not secure. U.S. District Judge John Tuchi said when he dismissed the case last month that the pair had no right to to sue because they did not show any realistic likelihood of harm.

