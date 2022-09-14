At least 10 still trapped in Jordan building collapse

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian teams rescued one person alive and are working to save others from the rubble of a collapsed building in the capital of Amman. State media on Wednesday said five people had been killed, and at least 10 others remained missing. Amer Sartawi, a security spokesman, said at least eight people were injured. The four-story residential building collapsed on Tuesday and it remains unclear what caused it to topple. The country’s prime minister has ordered an investigation. The building is located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, a wealthy area that also contains some poorer sections.

