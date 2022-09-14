Woman with toy gun grabs trapped savings from Beirut bank

BEIRUT (AP) — A woman carrying what she says was a toy pistol broke into a Beirut bank branch and took $13,000 from her trapped savings. Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks have imposed strict limits on withdrawals of foreign currency since 2019, tying up the savings of millions of people. Sali Hafez told the local Al-Jadeed TV Wednesday that she needed the money to fund her sister’s cancer treatment. She said she had repeatedly visited the bank to ask for her money and was told she could only receive $200 a month in Lebanese pounds. She says she was handed cash in a plastic bag before fleeing.

